Daviess County Democrats are hoping to help “re-energize and re-create the Kentucky Democratic Party” this spring by getting more people involved in the precinct delegate selection process.
Donna Haynes, Daviess County Democratic chairwoman, said there are several ways to get involved before April 12.
She said, “The first step is in your neighborhood at the precinct level. You can nominate yourself or anyone in your precinct to be a delegate and/or sign up to cast a delegate ballot by going to https://kydemocrats.org/2021-reorg/ or call the HOTLINE at 833-468-6835.”
That, Haynes said, could possibly end with the person being elected to serve on the county’s Democratic executive committee.
People can also sign up to attend a Statewide Online Zoom Convention at 9 a.m. on April 10.
Haynes said, “If you are not sure of the name of your precinct, or whether you are registered to vote in your precinct, call or go to Daviess County Clerk’s office website at daviessky.org/elections/ or visit the Secretary of State site at vrsws.sos.ky.gov/VIC/.
There are 65 precincts in Daviess County.
Democrats elect three delegates per precinct — a man, a woman and a person under age 35.
Any Democrat registered by April 8 can attend, nominate and run for election to the Precinct Committee.
Haynes said the precinct elections “are usually held on a Saturday morning at each precinct polling location, but with the pandemic as with nearly everything else, we are improvising.
