2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

Pennsylvania Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, attends an election night event Tuesday in Oaks, Pa.

 AP Photo/Matt Slocum

WASHINGTON — With control of Congress in the balance, Democrats’ worst fears had not materialized after midnight Wednesday on the East Coast, as they held on to key governors’ mansions and closely watched seats in moderate suburban districts.

A district-by-district fight was underway for control of the House, with Democrats keeping seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas and Rhode Island. Rep. Elaine Luria, a Navy veteran who serves on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, was the first Democratic incumbent to lose a highly competitive House district. Many of the districts that could determine House control in states like New York and California had not been called.

