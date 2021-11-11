Hager Preschool will welcome local dentist Jay Crews into the school Thursday, Nov. 11 to provide dental screenings for students.
This is a program that is offered each year for students and their families, should they opt to participate. A dental screening is also a requirement of attendance for Hager, as well as other early education programs.
State law requires proof of dental screenings — or an examination by a dentist, a dental hygienist, physician, a registered nurse, a nurse practitioner or physician assistant — no later than Jan. 1 of the first year that a 5- or 6-year-old child is enrolled in public school, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Tricia Masterson, Hager Preschool health technician, said about 50 students are signed up to participate. She said bringing the dentist to the school is important because a lot of Hager families work during the day.
She also said many pediatric dentists in this area aren’t accepting new patients. A benefit to Crews and his dentistry office is that after he sees students at Hager, he will then accept follow-up appointments, should they need them.
Masterson said this is just another way Owensboro Public Schools is working to remove barriers to help students on their educational journey.
“We just know that dental care, and especially early dental care, is very important for your overall health,” she said. “It can have so many effects. It’s very important, and that’s why we do this for the kids.”
Most Hager students have medical cards, so any services that are completed are billed to those cards, OPS Preschool Coordinator Sherry Baber said.
The doctor will also perform a vision exam for students, Baber said, which is also a requirement for students to attend OPS.
If any follow-up work is required for students following the routine exam that will take place at Hager, OPS family advocates will help schedule the appointments. The school system will also take care of transportation for that student to receive further care, Baber said.
“The benefit for families is that this takes place while students are already at school,” Baber said.
She also said the dentist is able to see a lot of students in a shorter amount of time by coming directly to the school.
Crews and his staff will be at the school from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
