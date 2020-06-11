On Thursday, June 11, the 170 members of the Kentucky National Guard‘s 206th Engineer Battalion will return to Owensboro safe and sound after almost a year in the Middle East.
On July 26, 2019, the 206th departed from Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations in the Middle East to conduct construction missions if support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Operation Inherent Resolve is the U.S. military’s operational name for the military intervention against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.
Two 737s from El Paso, Texas will be landing at the airport at 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m., said Rob Barnett, airport director.
“We at the airport are so proud to be able to provide the National Guard soldiers a much deserved welcome home,” he said. “The airport will be providing ground services and any amenity needed to handle those arrivals and show our gratitude to our men and women coming home.”
The welcome home will be a great deal more tame compared to the June 25, 2019, send off that saw more than 1,000 community members flock to the Owensboro Convention Center to wish the men and women of the 206th off last summer.
But that was before COVID-19.
This being said, after arriving at the airport, the men and women of the 206th will make their way to the Owensboro National Guard Armory, the location where they said goodbye to their families almost a year ago.
It’s at the armory where they will have the opportunity again to see their families and go home, said Army Cpt. Matthew Engle, 206th battalion administrative officer.
“The 206th left in late summer of 2019 and were deployed to the Middle East,” he said. “They served their mission and their performance was outstanding. All of the soldiers are coming home and we are glad to have them back. We know that the men and women of the 206th and their families will be excited to be with their loved ones.”
As far as what is next for the 206th for the foreseeable future, their mission is be to home, Engle said.
“Once they arrive on ground, they will be going with their families,” he said. “They will continue serving the National Guard of the commonwealth and any expectations of them moving forward is to serve their communities, do their duty state side and be with their loved ones.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
