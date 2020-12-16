A woman who went relic hunting in an abandoned house ended up being rescued by sheriff’s deputies and firefighters Tuesday morning after the woman fell through a floor and became stuck.
The incident was reported early Tuesday when a resident in the 3900 block of Ashbyburg Road noticed a vehicle in front of an abandoned house. When Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Coomes arrived, he found Sara Scarberry, of Owensboro, who had fallen through the floor in the home.
“It was the coldest day to be out there,” Coomes said.
The home had been long abandoned and was in delipidated shape, Coomes said. Scarberry had fallen to the point where he couldn’t retrieve her, and he called Daviess County firefighters for help, he said.
“She said she collects artifacts,” Coomes said. “She goes around to (properties) and looks to see if she finds anything interesting.”
Scarberry told Coomes she was not aware that she was trespassing on private property. “She said, ‘There are no No Trespassing signs,’ and I said, ‘There don’t have to be.’ ” Coomes said Scarberry told deputies she had been at the home for 30 to 40 minutes.
Maj. Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said, “She didn’t call us. The neighbor saw her car sitting there, and was concerned, and he called it in.”
Coomes said Scarberry fell into a crawl space and was unable to climb out. “She wasn’t injured. She just couldn’t get a leg up and get out,” Coomes said.
“I told her, ‘It’s fine if this is your hobby, but make sure you get permission from the property owner,’ Coomes said.
Scarberry was cited for misdemeanor trespassing.
