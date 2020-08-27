The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man early Wednesday morning for allegedly trying to steal a riding lawnmower and a trailer from a business that sells mowers and other equipment on U.S. 231.
Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office is investigating an unrelated burglary that occurred Tuesday night at a similar business on Carter Road.
Wednesday morning’s burglary occurred at H&R Agri-Power, 7274 U.S. 231. Sheriff’s department reports say deputies responded to an alarm being tripped at the business at 3:03 a.m.
Maj. Barry Smith, of the sheriff’s department, said deputies encountered Jason D. West, 40, of Utica at the business.
Reports say when deputies found West, he was parked next to the business and was attempting to adjust a trailer that was attached to his vehicle. Reports say West told deputies he was dropping off the trailer for some repairs.
Deputies reviewed security footage that showed West unplugging a security cord wrapped around several zero-turn lawnmowers, and removing the cord from one of the mowers “in an attempt to remove it from the property.”
Also, West “had a trailer hooked up to his vehicle that wasn’t his,” Smith said. The trailer belonged to the business. Reports say deputies also found a paintball mask next to the trailer and that West had altered his license plate to read as a different number.
West was charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking over $500 and possession of burglary tools. West was being held Wednesday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
The other theft was reported at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday at Wright Implement on Carter Road. In that incident, two individuals driving a white or gray Ford Explorer smashed the front glass door of the business and stole several items, including generators, leaf blowers, a tiller and a pressure washer.
Photos of the vehicle can be found on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-685-8444, or make an anonymous report to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
