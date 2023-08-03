The Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ohio County that resulted in a man later dying of his injuries at a Nashville hospital.
The incident occurred at 7:05 p.m. Monday at a property on Dan Road outside Horse Branch. Ohio County Sheriff Adam Wright said deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at a home. When they arrived, deputies found a man outside the home who went inside and returned with a shotgun.
Wright said the man did not point the shotgun at deputies, but went and concealed himself in a tree line. Deputies set up a perimeter and attempted to contact the man on the phone and with a public address system, Wright said.
“They begged for him to come out,” Wright said. “We did everything we could to end this peacefully, but nothing worked.”
Wright said deputies went into the tree line to find the man, but that he came out where a deputy was parked with her patrol vehicle.
“For some reason, and I wish it hadn’t turned out this way, he charged the deputy,” Wright said.
While the man ran toward the deputy, “he was concealing himself and making statements toward her.”
Deputes “heard her say, ‘Stop, stop, stop’ and to drop his weapon,” Wright said.
The deputy discharged her service weapon, striking the man, then deputies attempted life-saving measures, Wright said.
The man was flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville, where he died of his injuries Tuesday.
Wright said he could not release the man’s name until after KSP detectives interview the deputy Thursday.
“It’s going to take weeks and months to get over it,” Wright said of the incident. “My heart goes out to his friends and family. It’s extremely sad.”
KSP regularly reviews officer-involved shootings of other agencies. A KSP press release said the agency could release little detail on the incident until the investigation is complete.
