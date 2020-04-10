Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said Thursday that the deputy jailer who previously tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus is improving and will likely return to work in a few weeks.
Meanwhile, all other jail deputies who were tested were found to not have the virus, Maglinger said.
The Green River District Health Department informed the jail staff last week that one jailer had tested positive for the virus after becoming ill. That deputy jailer had last worked a shift at the jail on March 25 and helped transport an inmate from the jail to a medical appointment.
Maglinger said Thursday he has received “positive health reports every day” about the deputy jailer’s condition since the diagnosis, and the deputy is expected to return to work about May 1.
The inmate the deputy helped transport and two other deputies were considered in close enough contact to be isolated and tested. Maglinger said all three test results were negative, and the two deputies were able to return to work on Thursday.
The two deputies were cleared to return by the health department, he said.
A total of 15 deputy jailers, including the one that tested positive, were checked for the virus. Of the 14 others, none had it, Maglinger said.
“Everybody else tested negative,” Maglinger said. “... Morale is up a little bit since all the tests came back negative.”
The jail is continuing to exercise precautions, such as medically screening new inmates and putting them in quarantine for 14 days before they are released into the rest of the jail population. Deputy jailers are also screened when they report for their shifts, Maglinger said previously.
Inmates who are sick for any reason are isolated and checked several times daily, he said.
Law enforcement agencies have been citing people to court rather than arresting them when possible in order to reduce the jail’s population. On Thursday, the jail was holding 575 inmates, which is the lowest inmate population since Maglinger has been jailer, he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
