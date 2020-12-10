It was early in the afternoon shift at the Daviess County Detention Center on Aug. 11 when pounding on a cell door got the attention of deputy jailers.

For the next 10 minutes, Sgt. Shawn Longest, Deputy Thomas Lane and Deputy James Barkman administered CRP on an inmate who had collapsed suddenly in a cell for new jail arrivals. The three continued working on the inmate until emergency responders were able to take over.

At the time, the deputies didn’t know if the inmate was going to survive.

“We didn’t know if he made it or not,” Longest said Wednesday. “When he left the jail he was not in good condition at all.”

But instead of dying, the inmate, who had suffered a cardiac arrest, made a full recovery.

Later this week, Longest, Barkman and Lane will receive the jail’s “Lifesaving Award,” at the detention center. The ceremony will be held just for the jail staff due to restrictions on visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many times, deputy jailers do not receive the level of public recognition they deserve because of their hidden service behind the walls,” Jailer Art Maglinger said in a statement. “These deputies serve in a very challenging and unique role, which is vital to the public safety of our community.”

Longest said Wednesday that the inmate, who had been brought in for a charge of alcohol intoxication, was in an intake cell with several other new inmates when the incident began.

“He wasn’t booked in and we didn’t know much” about him, Longest said. Deputies check on new arrivals every 20 minutes or so and Lane was doing the rounds when inmates began knocking on the cell.

Lane was already inside the cell when Longest and Barkman arrived. When the inmate fell, “he didn’t attempt to catch himself at all,” and was lying face down, Longest said.

Longest cleared the cell of other inmates while the other deputies began administering care. The deputies performed CPR and other aid for 10 minutes until emergency responders arrived.

“At the time, it seemed like it was forever,” Longest said. When the incident was happening, “hundreds of things rush through your mind at the same time,” he said. “... The best thing you can do is make sure everybody is in the right place at the right time.”

All jail deputies receive training on CPR and first aid, Longest said. “It’s something you train for that you hope you never have to use.

“It’s not that we went above and beyond,” Longest said. “I’m confident any of my staff would have done the same thing.”

Lane and Barkman “are phenomenal deputies,” he said.

Maglinger said the inmate was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and was discharged a few days later.

“I am convinced that this man would not have survived this medical emergency without the prompt action of these deputies and the other emergency personnel involved with this incident,” Maglinger said.

“You hear people talk about being in the right place at the right time, and that is certainly the case with this incident,” Maglinger said. “I do not believe this situation would’ve had the same positive outcome if these deputies did not take quick action in providing immediate life-sustaining care.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse