Daviess Fiscal Court is raising the salaries of deputy jailers at the Daviess County Detention Center in an effort to attract jail workers.
Thursday night, Fiscal Court approved pay raises effective March 19, so the raises will be on deputies’ next paychecks.
Commissioners approved 8.5% pay increases for deputy jailers who work both hazardous duty and non-hazardous duty jobs. Part-time deputy jailers are also receiving raises.
County treasurer Jordan Johnson told commissioners the jail has multiple jailer openings, which puts pressure on the remaining staff by requiring deputies to work overtime.
“The Daviess County Detention Center is currently down 17 full-time positions and one part-time employee,” Johnson said. The decreased number of deputies is creating scheduling problems, as the administrative staff works to maintain “full shift coverage.”
Deputy jailers will also receive a 6.5% cost-of-living adjustment, effective immediately, to help with recruiting and retention of deputy jailers.
Currently, a hazardous-duty, entry-level deputy jailer working first shift earns $16.50 an hour, for an annual salary of $34,320.
The rate for that same deputy will increase to $18 an hour with the pay adjustment.
Second- and third-shift hazardous-duty deputies will see their pay increase to $19 an hour.
Non-hazardous duty deputies’ pay will increase from $13.20 hourly to $15.50 hourly for first-shift and from $14.20 hourly to $16.50 an hour for second- and third-shift non-hazardous deputies.
The funds for the pay increases for the remainder of the current fiscal year will come from the current jail budget, Johnson said. The county subsidizes the jail’s budget, but the pay increase should not increase the subsidy, he said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the pay increases.
Commissioner Larry Conder said hiring and retention at the jail is “an ever-growing issue.”
“They can’t get employees,” he said. “They just can’t, and that’s a tough job.
“It is an issue, and we need to pay attention to it going forward.”
