Opening doors and encouraging people to believe in themselves has always been a passion and calling for Sandy Webster, executive director for Dream Riders of Kentucky, objectives she has carried with her throughout her career and that she helps instill in Dream Riders participants.

Dream Riders is a nonprofit working to provide individuals with physical, cognitive, social and emotional needs an opportunity to experience riding and the therapeutic value of horses.

Webster developed an interest in working with horses at a very early age, living at a facility that housed about 40 horses.

One of the first influences in her career was the stable manager at the facility, who she calls Mr. K.

Mr. K, she said, had post-polio and moved around the tables in leg braces, with the help of canes. He not only enforced a belief in Webster that she could do anything she put her mind to through his own perseverance, but he also cultivated her interest in working with horses, as well as with individuals with disabilities.

“He never let anything get in his way as a person with a disability,” she said. “Mr. K just taught me that anybody can do anything.”

Webster held onto that idea from then on out, a belief that helped catapult her career in horse racing, as she became one of the first women jockeys in her home country of Canada, despite a poor image of women racers and those that regularly told her women did not race horses.

“I figured out at a very young age … that I could be a jockey,” she said. “I was taught by Mr. K that if you believe in something, then nothing should get in the way of that.”

At the age of 16, Webster became an apprentice jockey. And the person who consistently told her that there were not any women in horse racing ended up being the very person to sign off on her gate card.

“I told him that I never gave up on that dream and he said, ‘There’s still no girls,’ ” she said. “I told him I was going to be the first.”

As Webster continued riding more and more, she began getting noticed. She and a had a breakthrough in her career, though she had to shed the appearance of being a girl jockey and present herself as simply a jockey, which she did by cutting her hair and wearing men’s uniforms.

Eventually, Webster became a traveling jockey, racing horses in Canada, New England and Florida, New Zealand, Australia and England.

She also worked with women in other countries to speak on working in fields as a woman that are predominantly filled by men.

Webster spent ages 16-28 racing horses, having a successful career and opening doors for other women to follow a similar path.

By around 28 or 29, she said she took some time off to do some soul-searching and figure out what her next move would be as she considered transitioning out of the racing industry.

“There comes a time in a jockey’s life where it’s very hard and stressful,” she said. “The lifestyle is hard, your eating habits are terribly hard, and as you get older, it’s really hard to keep under 100 pounds,” she said. “I felt like I had really done what I was supposed to do in the racing industry.”

During her time of self-discovery, Webster rode her bicycle from Vancouver to Toronto in an effort to get back to her roots and experience more of her home country.

During times when she felt homesick, Webster said volunteering with local therapeutic riding programs gave her a sense of belonging and a community, helping fill a void she felt when she was away from home, especially at a young age.

“The whole time I’d been doing the racing industry, I was volunteering in therapeutic riding,” she said. “Everywhere I was, I found a therapeutic riding program.”

Webster not only helped open doors for women in horse racing, but also for those with disabilities.

She has brought that same mentality to Dream Riders, where she has served as executive director since 2019, encouraging people to set goals and reach them.

Since her time with Dream Riders, the nonprofit has experienced about 500% growth, reaching more people in need than it ever has before.

“I guess I was meant to be that person to open doors, not just for racing, but for the horse industry and for people to just believe in themselves,” she said.

To help continue fulfilling that need, Dream Riders will also host a Kentucky Derby Party fundraiser on May 7 to help cover the cost of caring for the facility’s therapy horses, as well as supplement costs and provide scholarships for riders in need of therapy services.

The fundraiser will include a derby replication, post-parade of horses and Dream Riders participants, derby themed food, drinks and a Derby hat competition.

Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket or table can do so by calling 270-613-0079 or emailing DreamRidersofKentucky@gmail.com.

