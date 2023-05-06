Thank goodness for grandkids, especially since my kids have turned out to be a bunch of duds.

I mean, you would think by now, after 40-plus years of tradition, they would know to reserve the first Saturday in May for my fabulous Kentucky Derby parties, but noooooo. They continue to make plans with friends, blithely sign their kids up for sports and activities with calendars that ignore our state holiday, and otherwise ignore my annual festivity.

