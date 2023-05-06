Thank goodness for grandkids, especially since my kids have turned out to be a bunch of duds.
I mean, you would think by now, after 40-plus years of tradition, they would know to reserve the first Saturday in May for my fabulous Kentucky Derby parties, but noooooo. They continue to make plans with friends, blithely sign their kids up for sports and activities with calendars that ignore our state holiday, and otherwise ignore my annual festivity.
One is going to a friend’s birthday party. “They’ll have a birthday again next year!” I wailed.
One is going to a cousin’s graduation party. “They’ll still be graduated next week!” I cried.
Finally, grudgingly, most of them acknowledged they could adjust their schedules to accommodate the Derby and their own selfish pursuits, so at least the majority of my kids, in-laws and grandkids will be with me for The Big Race on The Big Day.
“After all,” I moaned, “what’s more fun than Granma’s Fabulous Kentucky Derby Party?”
“Granma’s Halloween Party!” Zeke promptly chirped, which is why I love this kid. But that “winning” festivity is way off in October, so even though my Derby celebrations apparently “place,” the “show” will go on. (Get it? Get it? I crack myself up sometimes.)
Anyway, I have been humming around all week getting things ready.
Reminder to the M-I copy editors: Be sure you print those colorful icons of the jockeys’ silks on the front page of Saturday’s edition. This tradition really comes in handy, as it is a simple matter for me to clip them out, shuffle them into a bag and let everyone draw their horses at random on race day.
More from this section
Reminder to my deadbeat kids: Bring your money this time. Cost is $1 per horse. Depending on how many horses are in the field, everyone gets at least one horse, and if there are any leftovers, grandkids get to draw again. Winner take all.
Reminder to self: Pick up a bag of York Peppermint Patties. My Baptist background has stuck with me for a lifetime, so no liquor is allowed, but peppermint patties are our family’s time-honored substitute version of mint juleps.
This year, I will also order pizza and/or wings — my concession to the knowledge that certain members of my family won’t show up unless there is food. The peppermint patties, apparently, don’t count.
I’ve told everyone to show up around 5 p.m., which gives us plenty of time to eat, draw horses and watch a video of Secretariat winning the Belmont Stakes to capture the Triple Crown (most exciting race ever!). I’ll tell hilarious stories about my misadventures at Churchill Downs on the two occasions I actually got to attend the Kentucky Derby. I didn’t actually see the race, but I did go out on the track before the race, up in the press box after the race and almost talked my way onto an armored truck that was delivering cash by the wheelbarrow-full to the betting windows.
I’ll tell them about the 1968 race, the year my winning horse — Dancer’s Image — was disqualified, but Mom let me keep the money. My brother, who had drawn Forward Pass, was furious, but that’s the way the horseshoe crumbles, haha. I’ll remind everyone my all-time favorite Derby winner was Big Brown.
I’ll talk about the blanket of roses, the fancy hats and why they should never go to the infield. I’ll make everyone stand up when they play “My Old Kentucky Home,” although, no matter how much I beg, nobody sings along but me. I’ll tell them how that song made my Mom cry … and if they are paying attention, they might notice it makes me cry too.
But they are happy tears.
Because as I look around at my family, laughing and excited and hoping to snag the pile of crumpled dollar bills … I win every year.
