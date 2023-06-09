Owensboro Fire Department officials are working with a design firm on plans to renovate Fire Station 3 on Cravens Avenue, with the goal of starting construction late this year or in early 2024.

City Fire Chief James Howard said Thursday they’re considering ideas for renovating Station 3. The renovation is part of what city officials call “Operation Firehouse,” a plan to remodel four of the city’s five fire stations and replace the fire training center at the corner of J.R. Miller Boulevard and 14th Street.

