Owensboro Fire Department officials are working with a design firm on plans to renovate Fire Station 3 on Cravens Avenue, with the goal of starting construction late this year or in early 2024.
City Fire Chief James Howard said Thursday they’re considering ideas for renovating Station 3. The renovation is part of what city officials call “Operation Firehouse,” a plan to remodel four of the city’s five fire stations and replace the fire training center at the corner of J.R. Miller Boulevard and 14th Street.
Remodeling of Station 2 was complete last year, and demolition of the fire training center is complete. The training center will include a new classroom facility and a multi-use fire training tower.
“We are working on the design of Fire Station 3 now with Brandstetter Carroll,” a Lexington architecture firm, Howard said. “We have some good ideas, and there have been some preliminary designs, but nothing has been decided.”
Renovating all of the firehouses and the fire training center will be “over a $30 million cumulative investment,” Howard said.
Once work begins on Station 3, OFD officials will begin design work on Station 4 on 25th Street.
“Station 1 will follow that,” Howard said.
Earlier this week, the Owensboro City Commission approved a municipal order to purchase two homes next to Station 1 in the 900 block of Cedar Street. The city previously bought a home adjacent the station in the 900 block of Locust Street. The properties give the department space to redesign the old fire station, which opened in 1973.
The process of redesigning Station 2 on East Parrish Avenue was instructive, Howard said.
“I feel like we learned some things through the process that are going to help us on future stations,” Howard said. “We were able to definitely improve some things, and that will help us do even better with designing the stations in the future.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.