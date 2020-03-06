Aaron O’Leary was in charge of financing at a farm supply store in Eddyville. But he wasn’t satisfied.
“A lot of people are looking down on police. That made me want to step in and say, I feel like I can do a good job at that profession,” O’Leary said. “I hope I can do a good job, anyway.”
O’Leary is getting his chance beginning this week. He’s one of four new Madisonville police officers who joined the force Monday. They’re officers that Chief Chris Taylor seriously needs.
“Right at this moment, we’re one person short,” Taylor said Thursday. That number is in a state of flux. A major is retiring by the end of April, but another new officer is expected to join the department after graduating from college in May.
“We want to make sure he gets his degree before we start pulling him over here,” Taylor said.
O’Leary’s resume includes work with the Kentucky state prison system. So he was already interested in law enforcement, and wanted to return to community service.
“I’ve always felt called to it,” he said. “Most people who know me would probably say the same thing.”
Taylor agrees that it takes a passion for law enforcement to serve in police work.
“You’re sacrificing quite a bit,” the chief said. “You’re going to work different shifts. You’re also going to have to work those holidays, weekends. It’s definitely not the stereotype banker’s hours.”
Taylor knows he needs to keep bringing in new officers, because the Kentucky Retirement System currently allows them to retire after 20 years of service.
“It’s a matter of years of service, plus your age, that determines that,” Taylor said. “We’ve got officers in different levels of the retirement system.”
Taylor has been with Madisonville Police 27 years. He’s among only a few officers who have stayed with the force more than 20 years. Taylor believes numerous changes with the retirement system has hurt law enforcement, among other state agencies.
“That’s really scared a lot of people off,” Taylor said. “That’s why we are seeing such a volume of people leaving and having the shortages that we have.”
A full Madisonville Police force has 52 officers. That number could increase to 55 if Taylor receives a federal COPS Hiring Grant that’s in the application process.
“That grant pays 75% of their entry-level pay for three years, up to $125,000 per officer that we hire,” Taylor said.
The application deadline is next Wednesday. Major Andrew Rush said Madisonville last received a grant of this kind in 2017, competing against cities from coast to coast.
The other men who joined O’Leary in the oath of service Monday are Noah Collins, Tristen Nantz and Corey Springfield. Taylor said they won’t be on their own right away.
“He’ll go through our field training officer program,” Taylor said. “That’s a 15-week assignment. It takes a while.”
The four also will spend 20 weeks at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Academy in Richmond, beginning Sunday, May 10. For O’Leary, it means going back to school.
“It’s a sacrifice away from your family,” O’Leary said. “But it’s one time, and it’s essential stuff that I’ve got to have.”
