A firefighter in Owensboro uses chainsaws to carve sculptures out of wood, and he shares his unique skill online.
BJ Raymer and his family, who live in Philpot, like to keep busy, Raymer said.
Raymer and his family are the owners of Glowing Jack’s Pumpkins and Chainsaw Carvings.
Raymer and his family have been growing and carving pumpkins together for years, and even have their own pumpkin patch. However, he said with his kids getting older and busier, they are finding less time to tend to the pumpkins.
He said about a year and a half ago, he saw someone doing chainsaw art online.
“It’s actually one of my hobbies, chainsaws,” Raymer said. “So I thought to myself, ‘I could do that.’ ”
Raymer is a firefighter for the Owensboro Fire Department. He got his associate’s degree in fire science while working at the Daviess County Detention Center. After receiving his degree, he became a firefighter.
“It just felt like it was a little more ‘me’,” he said.
Raymer considers himself a beginner carver. He decided to start posting his carving process on YouTube to help other beginners, as he learns along with them.
“So far, a lot of people have had good reactions to it,” he said.
Raymer said he went to YouTube for help many times when he was first starting out.
He typically carves animals out of wood, his favorites being bears and owls.
His current work is a sculpture of Bigfoot.
Raymer said he sells his creations primarily through word of mouth, but he also has a Facebook page where people reach out to him.
He also takes commissions, so people can request him to carve something specific.
“If I haven’t made one before, most of the time I can figure something out,” Raymer said.
In 2022, Raymer plans on taking his work to various craft fairs and participating in chainsaw competitions.
He also plans on starting a website to promote and sell his carvings.
“We definitely plan on expanding,” Raymer said.
Raymer can be found on YouTube at Glowing Jack’s Pumpkins and Chainsaw Carvings.
