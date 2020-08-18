Owensboro Police Department officials had few details Monday about a Saturday night shooting that left a 15-year-old dead on West Fifth Street.
Corbin Henry, 15, was killed by a single gunshot wound sometime before 10:24 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street. OPD reports said officers responded to reports of a firearm discharge and found Henry laying in the street.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for OPD, said Henry did not live in the neighborhood. The incident does not appear to have been a robbery.
“We don’t want to overlook something, but I don’t think we suspect (robbery) at this point,” Boggess said Monday.
The department received several calls of shots being fired, Boggess said. When asked if investigators had determined what kind of weapon was used or if shell casings had been recovered, Boggess said he couldn’t get into specifics of the investigation.
Detectives did collect evidence at the scene and will have it analyzed to determine if it’s connected to the incident, he said.
“We haven’t identified anybody we would be willing to call a suspect,” Boggess said. “We have multiple pieces of evidence that have come together. We have potential leads, but we haven’t identified a specific suspect at this time.”
What led to the shooting is also unclear. “We are looking at all possibilities of what occurred,” Boggess said. “We are trying to piece together what happened and what led up to this.”
Boggess said detectives would be looking for additional evidence, such as footage from surveillance cameras.
“That’s a big part of what the detectives are doing at this point, aside from talking to people.”
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
