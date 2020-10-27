Owensboro Police Department investigators were conducting interviews Monday in an attempt to gather information on a Saturday night shooting that killed a 15-year-old on East 19th Street.
Aaron “Michael” Aull Jr., 15, was found dead in his home shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. Aull was killed by a single gunshot wound. OPD officials said Sunday they do not believe Aull’s injury was self-inflicted.
Aull, who was a student at Owensboro High School, is the second juvenile to be killed in a shooting in the past 10 weeks. On Aug. 15, Corban Henry, 15, was found fatally shot in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street. Henry’s death is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.
On Monday, afternoon, OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said detectives haven’t determined if there is a connection between the two cases. Henry was also a student at OHS.
“As far as being connected, I don’t have any information so far,” Boggess said. “They are the same age and went to school together.”’
Aull was found dead after officers received a call about a firearm discharge. Boggess said one other family member was at home at the time of the incident.
The shooting occurred inside the home. When asked if there were any signs of a burglary or robbery at the home, Boggess said, “That is something they are working to determine.”
“I don’t even know if I would call them ‘leads,’ but they are starting to piece things together,” Boggess said. “They are starting to talk to people.”
Aull’s activities prior to the incident are still being determined by investigators, Boggess said.
Aull’s funeral service is scheduled for Thursday at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the funeral home.
Boggess said anyone with information is asked to call OPD. People can talk to a detective at 270-687-8888, or can leave an anonymous tip at Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests in investigations.
“Anybody that may have information, we would like to speak to and get to the bottom of it,” Boggess said.
