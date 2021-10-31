The Daviess County Detention Center is receiving a grant to purchase ballistic vests for staff deputies.
Jailer Art Maglinger said the jail received a Homeland Security grant. Assistant county treasurer Jordan Johnson said the grant will reimburse the jail for the purchase of 71 ballistic vests and carriers.
“They will be custom-fitted for each correctional officer,” Johnson said.
Maglinger said the jail is in need of new ballistic vests.
“We have a lot of vests that are donated by other departments,” Maglinger said. “They get pretty stinky after a while.”
The grant will reimburse the jail for $40,825, Johnson said. The funds come from the state Office of Homeland Security’s Law Enforcement Protection Program, Johnson said.
The county applied for the grant before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the grant cycle closed before the county could receive the funds.
“We had to start the process all over again,” Maglinger said.
Johnson said the county, which had already solicited bids for the vest, had to rebid the project when applying for the new grant cycle.
Maglinger said ballistic vests are needed, particularly when high-risk inmates are being transported. Maglinger said he will make the wearing of vests mandatory during inmate transports, but that he would make the vests optional for when staff are working at the jail.
The grant will be enough to purchase enough vests “at least for the existing staff,” Maglinger said.
“I do think it’s needed, because they are peace officers,” Maglinger said. “I believe there is a need for them, for sure.”
County commissioners approved receipt of the grant during the Daviess Fiscal Court meeting Thursday.
