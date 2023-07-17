An inmate at the Daviess County Detention Center died Sunday morning, with the cause of death currently under investigation.
Darrius M. Quarles, 22, was found unresponsive in the general population housing unit C-106 before 7 a.m., according to a statement from the detention center. On-site medical personnel were called to the scene to render aid before EMS arrived.
Quarles was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 7:38 a.m.
Deputies responded to an apparent physical altercation at about 6:50 a.m. in the housing unit, according to the jail statement. But it was not confirmed if Quarles was involved as of Sunday.
Jailer Art Maglinger said Kentucky State Police will be conducting the primary investigation, while DCDC will conduct an administrative review.
Quarles was found unresponsive after the apparent altercation according to video surveillance footage, said Trooper Corey King, KSP public affairs officer.
“The incident was already over and (Quarles) just collapsed face-first to the ground,” he said. “The deputy jailers administered life-saving measures as they took him to the hospital.”
King said Quarles’ death cannot be linked to the altercation as of Sunday.
“Maybe he had some underlying heart issues or something like that ... It’s hard to say at this point,” he said. “According to the teletype, it seemed as if the altercation was already over and no one at that point was anywhere close to him.
“I don’t know if he was involved in the altercation,” King said. “He very well could have been; but at this point, it’s hard to say whether (the death) was linked in any way at all to that altercation.”
Maglinger said as Sunday afternoon, he did not know what started the altercation, which lasted “just a couple minutes.”
“The information from the (preliminary) initial investigation was that it may have been from a prior conflict on the street,” he said. “That’s just unofficial information.”
Maglinger said Quarles was awaiting trial for a first-degree robbery charge along with having another federal hold. He had been housed in the detention center for 458 days before his death.
“Our condolences to the family of Mr. Quarles,” Maglinger said. “It’s a tragic incident.”
King said Quarles’ autopsy is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday at the state medical examiner’s office in Madisonville.
