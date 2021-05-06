When David Clark moved back to Owensboro from Las Vegas, he found an appealing job opportunity at the Daviess County Detention Center.
Since Clark had worked in security in Las Vegas, the detention center seemed like a good fit, he said.
“I’ll be here four years in July,” he said Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Clark had been named Deputy of the Year by Jailer Art Maglinger during the jail’s awards presentation.
“I was very surprised,” Clark said after being presented with the award.
Maglinger presented the awards as part of Corrections Week. Recognizing deputy jailers for their work is important, Maglinger said, because what deputy jailers do isn’t often seen by the public.
“I think in corrections, their service is hidden behind the walls,” he said. “What they do is very mentally taxing. In some ways, it’s more mentally taxing than outside law enforcement.
“What they do is important to public safety, but it’s challenging at the same time,” he said.
Clark, who is a training officer with the detention center, was recognized for his leadership and problem-solving abilities, and for his work with inmates, Maglinger said.
“He’s definitely well-respected by deputies and supervisors,” he said. “He has excellent communication with the inmates.”
Working with an incarcerated population is challenging. Clark said he tries to treat inmates the way he would want to be treated.
“If you give them respect, they give you respect back,” Clark said.
In addition to Clark, Maglinger recognized seven deputy jailers with “Life Saving Awards,” for acts including performing CPR on inmates and for working to assist an inmate after a suicide attempt. The jail also awarded four Jailer Awards for professionalism and dedication to service, and a civilian award to Jenny Phillips, the nurse who managed the jail’s medical department through the pandemic.
The jail staff as a whole deserves recognition for handling their duties during the challenges of the pandemic, Maglinger said.
“It’s long overdue,” he said. “The deputies never had the opportunity to work from home.”
They “did a phenomenal job” during the stress of the pandemic, he said.
“Law enforcement deals with 10% of the population, but deputy jailers deal with 100% of the 10%,” Maglinger said.
Detention Center Awards:
Deputy of the Year — David Clark
Jailer Awards — James Hicks, Amy Brumley, Chris Durbin and Nicole Flores
Life Saving Award — James Wyatt, Zach Ezell, John Ripley, Brian Myers, Joseph House, Taylor Barkman and Chris Durbin
Civilian Award — Jenny Phillips
Honorable Service Award/Command Citation — Seth Culver, Joni Bocianoski, Joseph House and Rita Parham
U.S. Military Service/Campaign Award — Josh Blair, Nathan Jones and Billy Johnson
Educational Achievement Award — Substance Abuse Program coordinator Clyde Thorpe, Suzie Hein, James Buck, Brad McNeil, Amanda Pate, Preston Schilke and Keith Stiff.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.