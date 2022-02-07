Development on west side has slowed in recent years

There was a time when Owensboro’s west side was very popular with developers.
Ninety years ago, West Ninth Street was known as “Tobacco Row.”
In the nine blocks of West Ninth that eventually became “Tobacco Row,” the 1933 city directory shows a drugstore in the 800 block; a grocery, restaurant, shoe repair shop and barbershop in the 900 block; three restaurants, a blacksmith shop and the Union Stock Yards in the 1300 block; and a grocery, barbershop and restaurant in the 1600 block.
As the name implies, Center Brick — originally the Wilson House — was in the heart of Owensboro’s tobacco warehouse district. There were two warehouses to the east and two more to the west.
Farmers from all across the region brought their tobacco crops there to sell every year and stayed to spend some of their money.
The Starlight Drive-In opened in 1948, where Starlite Plaza shopping center is today, and closed 40 years later after vandals burned its 50-foot screen.
But for 40 years, it brought hundreds of families to western Owensboro for entertainment.
A lot happened on the west side of town through the years.
But in recent years, the commercial center of town has shifted to Kentucky 54.
“It boils down to traffic and rooftops,” Jay Velotta, a local Realtor and former city commissioner, said recently. “Most retailers look at Kentucky 54 because it has the the highest income and the most rooftops. The challenge on the west side is there is no density of houses. It’s been a little stigmatized. There has been residential development on the west side, but not enough yet for retailers.”
Median income lowerThe 42303 ZIP code — eastern Owensboro — has a median income of $51,030 while the 42301 ZIP code — west side — has an income of $47,369.
Blake Hayden of The Blake Hayden Group of Realtors said, “It’s hard to find land on the west side that people are willing to sell. There’s not as much traffic over there. And there haven’t been as many houses built there.”
He said the inventory of available property “is the tightest I’ve ever seen. People are looking at us. I’m talking with people in Utah, Florida, New York and other states.”
But few are interested in the west side.
Hayden said, “We get a variety of calls. Some are looking at property for places that would employ 30 to 40 people. It’s a mixed bag of people looking to relocate or have a first location. We have a couple of people looking at Kentucky 54. It’s more about what’s available. There’s not a ton of property available for lease.”
Brian Howard, executive director of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission, said, “Ace Hardware just opened over there” at 2419 W. Parrish Ave.
He said, “Jagoe has been building a lot of homes. But I don’t recall the last major thing that was developed over there. Kentucky 54 has more homes and more traffic. For the last 10 to 20 years, everybody has wanted to be either on Kentucky 54 or south Frederica.”
But Big Rivers Electric Corp. recently bought 114 acres at 3805 W. Fifth St. Road from Audubon Loans for $5.14 million for its planned $30 million operations center.
Jennifer Keach, Big Rivers’ spokeswoman, said it will be a combined center with Kenergy Corp., one of the three electric cooperatives that owns Big Rivers.
She said 60 Big Rivers’ employees will work there along with 85 Kenergy employees.
The property stretches from just north of Jack C. Fisher Park to U.S. 60 West, just east of the Green River Area Development District offices.
Development once common
It wasn’t always unusual to see development on the west side.
The Holiday Inn opened in 1962 at the Y where West Second Street and West Fourth Street intersect.
Village West Shopping Center on Carter Road opened in 1965, with Wetzel’s Market as an anchor.
Kuester’s Do-It-Center opened a hardware-and-more store there in 1972.
But it closed in 2001, and the building is still empty.
Audubon Plaza opened on West Parrish Avenue, across from Moonlite Bar-B-Que Inn and the Big Dipper in 1978.
It was anchored by a Kroger “superstore.”
In 1995, Kroger moved across the street to Starlite Drive for higher visibility, better drainage and a faster construction schedule.
That was a major development by west side standards.
The west side is also home to the Owensboro Riverport Authority, the West Industrial Park, MidAmerica Airpark, Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, the Sportscenter and Owensboro Municipal Utilities headquarters, among others.
It’s also home to the Kentucky Legend Fields at Jack C. Fisher Park, a softball complex that underwent a $2.9 transformation two years ago to attract even more tournaments with teams from across the country.
Several smaller shopping centers have been built on the west side in recent years.
In 2015, Charlie Kamuf built the $1.2 million, 17,000-square-foot West Parrish Plaza strip center at 2601 W. Parrish Ave.
Several other small developments have been built.
But nothing like what’s happening on the other side of Owensboro.
And until there are more houses on the west side, the experts say, there’s not likely to be much major commercial development there.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
