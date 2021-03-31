The Daviess County Diabetes Coalition will begin holding monthly diabetes education and support group sessions in person again starting in May.
Rian Sutherland, registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist, said the monthly sessions have been held for four to five years to help educate individuals on managing diabetes.
“For a lot of patients that end up coming, it’s more for education,” she said. “There are folks that are new to diabetes or who have family members with diabetes and everybody … pretty much just needs answers and are struggling with the disease because diabetes can obviously be pretty challenging for folks.”
The main goal of the sessions, Sutherland said, is to help teach individuals how to live better with diabetes and understand how to control blood sugar with medication and a healthy diet.
Many people, she said, are scared when they first receive a diagnosis and the course will help them understand the basics of the disease and hopefully seek further education on managing it.
“Diabetes is a wicked, devastating disease but complications absolutely can be prevented or at least minimized by properly controlling blood sugars,” she said. “If I could just decrease, through education … complications related to diabetes, that would be my No. 1 goal.”
During group sessions, Sutherland said she will address such things as how to eat, how medications work and how the disease progresses.
Managing diabetes and being educated on the disease is important for those affected by it to help save individuals from complications and medical expenses in the long run, she said.
It is also important, Sutherland said, to continue being updated on educational materials related to diabetes each year and to receive further information after attending the group sessions.
“This opens that door to at least give them the basics,” she said. “I’d like them to continue their education with a diabetes educator that actually bills their insurance.”
While the sessions are currently being held virtually with the next one to take place April 15, Sutherland said sessions will move to in-person again starting May 29, providing COVID-19 cases remain in decline in the area.
Anyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask and social distance.
