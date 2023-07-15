I went to see the new Indiana Jones movie last weekend.
Spoiler alert: It was GREAT.
I don’t go to the movies very often. I sometimes say the last movie I saw at the theater was “The Wizard of Oz.” That’s not really as much of a joke as you might think it is, because I really did go see that movie when it played on the big screen at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. That was back in 2019, and since then, I have been to the movies exactly once.
Anyway, there are a lot of reasons I don’t go to the movies, but the main reason is that there aren’t a lot of movies that sound like they would be worth my time and my money.
But “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” sounded like it was right up my alley.
I’ve seen the other four movies in that franchise — thanks to DVDs and plain old television. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” was wonderful. “The Last Crusade” was even better.
“The Temple of Doom” was good but not great. “The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” was a mess.
I watched the trailers and read the reviews for “Dial of Destiny.”
Let’s be honest: Trailers and previews can make even a bad movie look good.
In my opinion, reviews say as much, if not more, about the person reviewing the movie than the movie itself.
More from this section
And in this case, the reviews were all over the spectrum: Amazing, fantastic, instant classic … disappointing, boring, cringy.
Here’s the thing: I don’t watch movies to be disappointed, or bored, or to cringe. I watch movies to be amazed.
I used to go to a lot of plays with a small group of friends. They all had backgrounds in theater and the performing arts. After the show, we’d go out to eat and discuss the play we had just seen. They generally focused on missed cues, poor sound, cheap props, stiff deliveries, glitchy lighting. Me, I raved about the experience. I had been totally caught up in the magic. I believed every character was real, every word was genuine, every action was authentic.
They all laughed at me, but when you stop and consider that we had all paid the same price for our tickets and I was the only one who actually enjoyed the performance, who really had the last laugh?
Anyway, a friend and I went to the Malco last weekend to see “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” He had actually already seen it once but said it was good enough to see twice. (The fact that I was seeing it at all was an even better endorsement.)
I mentioned that it’s been awhile since I’ve been to the movies. The last time I went, you looked up the showtimes in the newspaper ad, walked in, bought a ticket, showed it to an usher who pointed you in the direction of the correct auditorium, where you tiptoed over the sticky floor while trying to find enough consecutive seats to accommodate you and however many friends you were with, and you sat down in a creaky seat and hoped nobody with a big head sat down in front of you right before the movie began.
Now, you go to a website, click to select the seats you want and pay online, along with some ridiculous booking fee. I mean, seriously, what’s that about? My annoyance about the booking fee was offset by the fact that I qualify for the senior rate, so I bought our tickets, printed them out (because paper is always better) and showed up at the theater to meet my friend and watch the movie.
The floors were clean. The seats were plush recliners with cupholders and trays. The rows were spaced out so that nobody could sit in front of you and block your view. Assuming my booking fee made this luxurious setup possible, I was suddenly happy to have paid it.
If you haven’t seen the movie, I’m not going to spoil it for you except to say Indiana Jones has never been so relatable. I never have, and I never will, be chased by a bunch of bad guys or have to escape from a sea of slithering snakes or a giant boulder.
But I have, and I might yet, reflect on my life and the people I have loved and lost, try to reconcile my regrets and do my best to design a destiny that is, when all is said and done, a happy ending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.