Diamond Lake being sold

It looks like Diamond Lake will soon have a new owner.
Brian Smith, who owns the resort near West Louisville with his wife, Janice, said the sale should close later this month.
He said he doesn’t have permission from the buyer to release its name.
But Smith said, “It’s a small corporation that owns eight campgrounds in various locations around the country.”
The Smiths bought the resort in December 2005 and moved here from California.
“We’re going to stay here,” Smith said. “We have as much family here now as we do in California.”
He said the couple plans to retire.
“I’m 66 and Janice is 63,” he said. “We’ve owned businesses that required us to work weekends for 35 years. We’re going to enjoy weekends and we might watch a TV show or two. It’s going to be really nice.”
But, Smith, who is also chairman of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “After being work-alcoholics for so long, shutting it off all of a sudden might be a challenge.”
He said he and his wife will have 90 days after the sale is completed to move to a new home.
The resort celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018.
When Delbert Logan Glenn, the flamboyant Owensboro oil man, began developing it in the 1960s, he planned to call it “Glenntown.”
But, he always told people, one day he lost a big diamond ring — sometimes it was 5 carats, sometimes 10 in his stories — in one of the lakes.
So, when the resort opened in 1968, Glenn called it Diamond Lake instead.
In 2018, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce named the resort its business of the year among companies with one to 10 employees.
The resort’s swim lake closed in 2004 and its restaurant closed in 2010.
There’s still a pool for people camping at the resort and a grill with pizza and ice cream.
Glenn built the 749-seat Good Time Theater in 1983 for his wife, Patti, a gospel singer, and to bring in older country music acts.
In 1989, former “Hee Haw”’ star Buck Trent ran the theater, hoping to attract bus tours.
A year later, country singers Norma Jean Taylor, known as “Pretty Miss Norma Jean” in Porter Wagoner’s band, and George Riddle took it over.
Neither was successful enough for the operators to sign on for a second year.
But there are still several shows a year in the theater these days.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.