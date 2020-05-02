Diamond Lake campground seeing more business

The coronavirus pandemic has affected Diamond Lake Resort in West Louisville like all other businesses.
But Brian Smith, who owns the resort with his wife, Janice, said, “The campground is actually doing a little better than normal this spring.”
He said, “We never closed. But all of our events so far have been canceled. We just canceled our cornhole tournament for next weekend. We don’t know when we’ll be able to hold our events again. I’d really love to shoot fireworks on July 4 and have the Legends car show in August, and Grillin’ and Chillin’ in September.”
Smith said, “When this happened, I said I hope we could still do Halloween. But there’s still a lot of uncertainty about everything.”
He said the go-carts aren’t operating “because it’s hard to have social distancing with people waiting in line and sanitizing the carts between uses is a problem.”
Smith said, “Our pool may not be able to open this year. We just don’t know.”
He said, “A lot of people are choosing to isolate in their campers out here rather than at home. You can walk here, jog and ride bicycles.”
And people can gather in groups of 10 or fewer if they keep six feet between them.
Smith said, “People are aware of social distancing and only one family member at a time can come into our store for groceries. It’s difficult to keep our groceries stocked because of limits on how much you can buy at a time.”
He said, “I think both the federal and state governments have handled this well. I give them high approval for the way they’ve handled it. As a business owner, I’d like to have fewer restrictions. But wisdom has to win out every time.”
Smith said, “I’m nervous about coming out of this. I hope we don’t see a spike and have to close things down again. We just need to watch other states and see what happens.”
All in all, he said, “I’m grateful that we’ve been able to stay open.”
Diamond Lake has a cabin, a 10-unit motel, six cottages and 270 camping spaces.
And there are catfish in the pay lake that’s stocked weekly.
