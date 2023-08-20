Diamond Lake Resort held a park-wide flea market for campers and non-campers Saturday as a way to encourage community through the campground.
Webster County resident Tracy Seman visited friends and family who were camping at the resort and brought a plethora of crafts to sell.
“It’s been slow, but I’ve sold some items,” she said. “I was selling keychains, beaded pens, wristlets, paracord keychains and lanyards.”
Seman said she has been crafting for more than 25 years.
“We all get together as a family and have a craft day every so often and make whatever we want,” she said. “We’re all pretty crafty.”
Seman said the park-wide market offers togetherness for those on the grounds.
“It provides a sense of community, and community is important to me,” she said. “It’s a way to get to know people and make new friends.”
MacKenzi Crowe, of Newburgh, said this is the first time her family has participated in a flea market at the campground, but they have been involved in other events hosted by Diamond Lake Resort.
Crowe had a variety of items for sell, including children’s clothes, shoes, athletic wear, curtains, Halloween decorations, toys and cleaning supplies.
Hosting events like the market are an integral part of the campground’s success, Crowe said.
“I think these events are important to keep campers coming back and hopefully draw new campers,” she said. “If they don’t do events, I don’t know how they’re going to get people to come out here, especially this campground, because it’s kind of off the beaten path.”
Crowe said the events allows for campers to get involved in the community at the resort.
Diamond Lake Resort opened the market to non-campers for a fee, and Madisonville resident Jennifer Wooten, of Eclectic Crafts, jumped at the opportunity.
“I saw the event on Facebook,” she said. “I’m selling tumblers and custom pens.”
Customers could create their own beaded pens at Wooten’s “pen bar,” which she said was the most popular item at her booth.
Wooten said the event has brought in more customers than her last three events combined.
“The foot traffic has been amazing,” she said.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
