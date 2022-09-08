Sixth-graders at Burns Middle School were able to be archeologists on Tuesday and Wednesday, digging deeper into the field.
Social studies teachers Tammy Townsend-Gross and Mindi Addington created interactive and hands-on activities for the students to participate in, from cave exploration to a dig site.
Townsend-Gross has been doing this activity for her students for the past six years, and she said it grows into something more exciting with each year.
“I felt the need to create an activity where history comes alive,” she said. “I didn’t want my students to be bored or apprehensive about learning social studies. I want to fuel their imaginations and their eagerness to learn. To be open to the past creates opportunities in the future for our students.”
Addington said she and Townsend-Gross want their students to enjoy attending class, to engage willingly in their learning and to take ownership of their learning and understanding.
“When learning about the past, students need to be able to ask questions, to search for meaning and understanding of civilizations of the ancient world,” Addington said.
Townsend-Gross said students are able to get a better understanding of the content this way, rather than just reading it from a textbook.
More from this section
“Students learn best by engaging in hands-on activities that give a better understanding of what they are studying,” she said. “Learning becomes enjoyable and meaningful to the students.”
In sixth-grade, students study the ancient world, beginning with prehistory, Townsend-Gross said.
“This activity sets the stage for the beginning of civilizations as they are created,” she said. “Students entered the cave to sketch drawings they saw, then they moved to the dig site where they searched for artifacts. After the activities, they analyzed their findings and explained their reasoning and inferences through the writing process.”
Townsend-Gross said she wants the students to learn that history is “full of mystery and wonder” and to be able to grow a love of social studies.
“It’s so important to have a problem-solving mindset, and studying history helps them assess the past and to learn from it, to see how people overcame obstacles,” she said.
Addington said the students have been excited about the activities.
“Hearing them ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ and say this is cool lets us know that they are excited about learning,” she said. “They are looking forward to more experiences like these in our classes throughout the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.