Elementary students across Owensboro Public Schools learned about dinosaurs and fossils from Joseph “PaleoJoe” Kchodl, a paleontologist from Michigan, on Friday.
Kchodl brought fossils and bone models to the school to show students and discuss the different types of dinosaurs and what they would have looked like while alive.
“I have been visiting schools for about 27 years now,” he said. “I started in New York when my kids were in school; I was doing it for them and then people heard about it and it grew from there.”
Paleontology is something Kchodl said he’s been interested in since he was a child, but it wasn’t until after college that he became a paleontologist.
Kchodl said sharing his passion for paleontology with students is something he loves doing.
“The look on some of their faces when I pull out some of the things that I’ve got and the questions they ask,” he said. “A lot of times they learn about these creatures in school or from TV and they have such great questions.”
Making learning entertaining and exciting is Kchodl’s main goal with his presentations.
Kchodl is also the author of the “Dinosaur Detective Club” book series.
“The paleontology in the books is real but the stories and creatures are fictional,” he said.
Each school received a set of books to be distributed to students following the presentation on Friday.
Friday was Kchodl’s first time in Owensboro, but he has had exhibits in Kentucky before.
“I had a exhibit in Maysville at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center,” he said. “I also had one in Evansville.”
