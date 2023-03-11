PALEO JOE NPES

Paleontologist Joseph “Paleojoe” Kchodl of Midland, Michigan, shows off a skull model of a pachycephalosaur to second-grade students on Friday during a program at Newton Parrish Elementary School. The pachycephalosaur is the one dinosaur that closely resembles the mythical dragon. The pachycephalosaurs lived during the late Cretaceous Period, dating between about 85.8 and 65.5 million years ago.

Elementary students across Owensboro Public Schools learned about dinosaurs and fossils from Joseph “PaleoJoe” Kchodl, a paleontologist from Michigan, on Friday.

Kchodl brought fossils and bone models to the school to show students and discuss the different types of dinosaurs and what they would have looked like while alive.

