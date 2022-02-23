We are brought to the end of February with spring storms threatening after a month of frigid weather mixed with spring-like days, and it leaves some of us confused and frustrated. At my elbow are seed and flower catalogs that began arriving just after Christmas. I dog-ear pages of the most popular bare-root plants, but even as I do it, I know I won’t get around to ordering them until it is too late.
Better organized gardeners will have ordered them immediately, the heritage collection of peonies, the climbing roses, and I will spend the rest of the year looking at bare spots in my yard and pouting.
For the past two years I have tried to order a small tiller. But I am picky about the specs, even though my tilling needs are small. I hesitate to say this, but I can no longer start a gas tiller. I’m going for an electric one, my own little version of a Tesla, but COVID-19 keeps them out of stock, and if I don’t hurry up, I will miss out again. Then the little strip of earth that is to be my kitchen garden has to wait another year, and that will depress me, because the little strip of earth is nothing but an eyesore.
Dare I try tomatoes again? Why do I even contemplate it?
Those late summer mornings when I visit the garden looking for produce, only to find the most beautiful tomatoes gnawed on the hidden side — all of them gnawed — I drop my coffee cup and do a fair rendition of “The Scream.” The anger that wells up for one of God’s little creatures, it just isn’t good for either of us.
I suppose I might invest in a SuperSoaker water gun. A few years ago I stopped by my mother’s just in time to see a stream of stinging spray shoot out the back window and hit the bird feeder. Hit it dead on, too, you must know. The feeder swung and creaked like a saloon sign in a tumbledown frontier town.
My mother was not in her usual spot in the kitchen when I came in, but in the dining room, pumping the SuperSoaker for all she was worth.
“What are you doing?” I asked. I thought she may have lost her mind.
“Pumping up,” she said. “I come in here so the squirrels can’t hear me.”
She was a little wild around the eyes.
Thus reloaded with water and air, she returned to her post to take aim at the squirrels swinging from the bird feeder not two minutes after her last salvo.
My neighborhood, though, is so rife with wildlife, squirrels in particular, I would have to spend all day out there taking aim, and that just can’t be good for my psyche. So, the tomato debate will play out for another couple of months, just as I drift off to sleep, and early on spring mornings, until I abandon the notion of growing tomatoes, as I do every year.
I have a nice little pepper farm going, my herbs are healthy except for some English thyme. Rosemary overwinters most years, so I already have a jumpstart while doing nothing at all. Which, as you know, is my favorite kind of endeavor.
My parents didn’t work in the yard, nor my grandmothers. I spent much of my early childhood sneaking around with serving spoons, digging holes when I thought no one was looking. Those spoons caused me all sorts of grief. You might have thought someone, a parent, my enterprising grandmother, might have found me an old spoon or small shovel and then made a big deal out of how it was mine, and that bare spot over there, where no one can see it, that is yours alone. Go on. Go find China.
It isn’t that I am resentful, it’s just a puzzlement.
No. I take it back.
I am a little resentful, if I’m honest. Because it wasn’t just digging that was the biggest issue. It was how I got dirt all over me. And then there were hosings down, like shower time in a Turkish prison, and my mother all put out.
But that is in the past, I need to let it go. I have shovels, and trowels, and serving spoons if I feel like it. A yard with bare spots, and flowerbeds and digging to my heart’s content. The results of all this work is often iffy. As if I care.
Because, holes. You have never seen such beautiful holes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.