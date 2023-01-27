Since November, Owensboro-Daviess County 911 dispatch has been running two radio systems for sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders — the VHF system the county has used for years and the digital system that was paid for by Fiscal Court.
City-county 911 Director Paul Nave said, as of Feb. 7, the old VHF system will be ready to be shut down as departments fully integrate to the digital system.
Fiscal Court authorized construction of the $6.46 million digital radio system to correct issues with the VHF radio system. The VHF system suffered from interference, making it difficult for deputies and firefighters to talk to dispatch, particularly from their portable radios.
An examination of the VHF system before commissioners approved the new system found that some parts were obsolete and couldn’t be replaced because the parts weren’t being manufactured anymore.
Nave said the digital system is operating in sheriff’s patrol vehicles and with pager. Departments are in the process of equipping staff with portable radios.
“We are transitioning department by department,” Nave said. “Each department will be transitioning at their own pace.”
While the digital system is operating, there is also a “patch” that allows responders to use the VHF system. All departments will be ready for the “patch” to be shut off on Feb. 7, Nave said.
Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said an issue volunteer fire departments were experiencing with the paging system has been resolved. By next week, “we will have everything in place to remove the patch,” Smith said of the fire department.
“So far, I have been very impressed” with the digital system, Smith said. “It’s nice that when we holler at dispatch, they hear you.”
Nave said the system is an improvement.
“All the skip and static, all that has gone away,” Nave said. “It relieves the stress on the call-taker. If (responders) need something, we can hear them now.”
The system improves communication by having multiple channels, so dispatch and responders can talk, even while units are being punched out on a call.
Previously, Nave said responders couldn’t talk to dispatch on the radio while a call was being dispatched.
“If we can shave seven seconds off (a call) and get an ambulance rolling more efficiently, it’s invaluable,” Nave said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
