The Common Good Community Store has helped fill a need in the community for 10 years while also providing a sense of dignity to the act of charity, according to local outreach coordinator Cheri Searcy.

The store started out as a clothing closet, according to Searcy, inside Owensboro Christian Church.

Shortly into the process, she said she and other volunteers visited a store in Atlanta that operated a thrift shop selling items at a small portion of their original cost.

The operation was not only meant to keep the project sustainable and generate funds to assist the community in other ways, Searcy said, but also gave an opportunity for those in need to make their own purchases, pick out their own items and do something on their own without really breaking the bank, adding a sense of dignity to the process.

“We wanted to become more intentional about helping others,” she said. “Our main thing is to give people dignity and to show them that they can do things.”

And so the clothing closet got converted into what it is today, a thrift store that takes up five rooms within the church, even spilling out into the hallway.

All items received at the store are donated then resold at an affordable price ranging between around $.50 to $8, depending on the item.

Everything is run, according to store manager Toni Purcell, through the help of about 24 or more volunteers who sort through the clothing, price it, display and organize everything and run the cash registers.

Funds from the store, Searcy said, all go back into the community to help others. Through store proceeds, the church is able to purchase items for its Christmas Shoppe, which assists parents and caregivers in providing Christmas for their families by selling toys and other items at a much-reduced price, allowing families a choice while giving dignity to the process of providing a charitable service.

“I remember as a parent, I liked having my kids with me and being able to pick stuff out, so that’s another reason, just the dignity and giving them a choice,” she said.

Store proceeds also fund “Serve the ‘Boro,” an initiative in which five churches join together with about 360 volunteers to do community service throughout Owensboro.

Additionally, Searcy said, funds go toward assisting families in crisis, whether they have experienced a house fire or some other event that has created a significant need.

The store provides other services, as well, such as job training for individuals who may have felonies and need references, life skills and job training for those with disabilities, as well as its “Faith and Finance” class that helps teach financial literacy.

The store has grown significantly, according to Searcy, taking up a significant space within the church and assisting a variety of organizations throughout the community, and never being short on donations.

Searcy credits the store’s growth to word of mouth and the partnerships it has created with other organizations and agencies in Owensboro, including the International Center, recovery centers, shelters and school family resources offices.

“I think it’s really just our community working together that’s helped it to grow,” she said.

The store is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon inside Owensboro Christian Church at 2818 New Hartford Rd.

