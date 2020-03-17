For the first time since Prohibition ended on Dec. 5, 1933, bars across Kentucky were closed indefinitely at 5 p.m. Monday.
Restaurant dining rooms across the state also closed when the clock struck 5.
And there is no definite date for when they will reopen.
Gov. Andy Beshear gave the order to close on Monday morning as part of his efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are to the point now where this is a step we have to take,” he said. “I want to thank everyone that stepped up and did this voluntarily. We are asking so many people to make sacrifices. It is not lost on me that most of these are small businesses. We are going to do everything we can to be there for you. We realize the impact this will have and we will be there for you.”
The executive order does allow drive-through, curbside and delivery of food from restaurants.
And Beshear asked Kentuckians to order take out when possible to support local businesses — and their employees.
Meanwhile, businesses and their employees are worried about survival.
“Our household runs off two bartenders’ income,” Kalyn Fiorella Burns said on Facebook. “We have three children living in our home, with two others that visit on the weekends. Who knows when we’ll be able to work again!”
“I’m about ready to cry,” Pat Bosley, corporate vice president of Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, said Monday morning.
His grandparents, Hugh and Catherine Bosley opened the restaurant 57 years ago and it’s never been closed.
“I’m a little overwhelmed,” Bosley said. “We saw this coming in other states. And now, it’s here. We’re going to operate shorter hours — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Carry out and catering only.”
The restaurant has more than 120 employees — a large portion of them working the buffet and in the dining room.
“I struggle between taking care of the staff and taking care of the business,” Bosley said. “I want to take care of as many of the people as I can, but we operate on a profit margin of less than 4%. We’ll lose money every day on carry-out alone. But my goal is to keep as many people working as long as I can.”
Time to shop localHe said, “If there was ever a time to shop local, it’s now. If you want these businesses to be here when this is over, you need to spend money now. I think some of the chains are even going to be over-extended.”
Bosley said Moonlite has a USDA processing plant to prepare its products for grocery stores.
“It employs four people,” he said, “but we’re going to move some of our other people over there. It will stay open.”
Dining room sales were already down 25% since last week when the number of coronavirus cases in the state began to grow.
“We’ll offer curb service by request for people who don’t want to get out and come in for carry-out,” Bosley said. “We’ve been here more than 50 years and this is the first time we’ve seen anything like this.”
Bill Hughes, owner of Bill’s Restaurant, 420 Frederica St., said he will keep all of his nine employees working through the closure.
“We’ll have carry-out and curb service,” he said. “Mostly, it will be made-from-scratch comfort food.”
Hughes said, “I’m keeping all my people paid. I’m creating things for people to do during this. I’m adding a 20% gratuity to all orders to help offset expenses.”
Keith Cook, manager of Old Hickory Bar-B-Q, said, “We have a drive-through. It’s always busy and we’re expecting it to be even busier tomorrow.”
He said, “We’ll move as many people as possible to help with other things.”
Teresa Douglas at Dee’s Diner said, “We have a drive-through and a parking lot where people can wait for their orders. And GrubHub delivers for us.”
She said business was down Monday morning, “but we’ve had several calls about using our drive-through.”
Many restaurants around town offer delivery service through either Big O Takeout, GrubHub or DoorDash.
DeliveryDon Taylor, senior dispatcher for Big O Takeout, the locally owned delivery service, said the company is ramping up for an anticipated increase in deliveries as people avoid getting out in public.
“We’re definitely gearing up for major business during this,” he said. “We have enough drivers to take care of it.”
At Don Mario’s Mexican Restaurant, which recently opened at 122A W. Second St., owner Oralis Radilla Zunun said, “We will have carry out and curb service at the front and back doors.”
People should use their flashing lights at either spot, she said.
Alex Barton, general manager of Bar Louie, 234 Frederica St. said, “We’ll be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for carry-out. And we use Big O for delivery.”
He said, “I’ve never seen anything like this. But we’re just trying to stay positive. We will be back to everything we do when this is over.”
Barton said, “I’m hoping that there’s going to be government assistance for our staff.”
Laura Alexander, general manager of the Owensboro Convention Center, said, “The executive order does not affect catering as that is a private business. It does, however, affect the Kentucky Legend Café in the lobby of the convention center as that is open to the public.”
She said, “Once the executive order comes out with the exemptions, we may modify our café to offer curbside pickup as you are already able to place an order by phone.”
Catering, however, is being affected by cancellations and postponements.
“That is in a frenzy right now as most events are opting to postpone their events or cancel them,” Alexander said. “We have been fortunate that most of our events are wanting to postpone at this time.”
Unemployment benefitsBeshear said the state is taking steps to waive the waiting period for unemployment for those who are losing their jobs because of COVID-19 and will waive any work search requirements while the state of emergency is in effect.
“We know the steps we are taking are going to cause people to lose their jobs,” he said. “We want you to be able to qualify for unemployment and we don’t want to create impediments that keep you from being able to get through this. We are going to make sure we get through this together.”
By Monday morning, the state had recorded 21 cases of COVID-19.
A 27-year-old Harrison County woman had recovered from the illness, but a 66-year-old Bourbon County man, who had other medical issues, died.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@ messenger-inquirer.com
