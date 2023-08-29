The dinosaurs are coming Sept. 22-24.
Jurassic Quest, which says it’s “America’s biggest dinosaur event,” will be at the Owensboro Convention Center those days with dozens of “photorealistic dinosaurs.”
The list includes a 60-foot-long Spinosaurus, an 80-foot long Apatosaurus and life-size Tyrannosaurus Rex.
Several dinosaur shows have been in Owensboro in recent years.
But Jeanette Goins, the convention center’s director of marketing, said this is the first time Jurassic Quest has been here.
The company, which began in 2013, says this year’s show features “more hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family including our expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, photo opportunities, a newly launched video tour featuring our star dinosaur trainers and more.”
Trip Advisor gives the show a 3.5 out of a possible 5 points.
The company was founded by Dan and Leticia Arnold in Texas and sold to L2 Capital Partners in 2019.
A team of 40 people travels with the show and they often hire 20 people in each city for the time they are there, according to promotional material.
Tickets range from $19 to $36.
The Kids Unlimited ticket is $36, Kids Standard is $22, General Admission is $22 and seniors are $19.
