All 17 schools within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro gathered together on Wednesday at the Sportscenter for Rainbow Mass — the first one in four years due to COVID-19.
Founded in the 1980s under Bishop John McRaith, the Mass is an opportunity for all of the students across the Diocese, covering all of western Kentucky, to come together and celebrate the liturgy.
The Most Rev. William Medley, bishop for the Diocese, led the students in the Mass.
“It was named the Rainbow Mass for all of the different colored uniforms the schools had,” said David Kessler, superintendent of the schools. “It has continued to progress every year.”
The Mass started out as an annual tradition, but Kessler said due to transportation costs, they have cut back to every other year, with 2019 being the last time it had been held.
“This is the first time everyone in the Diocese has had the opportunity at the same place at the same time since then,” Kessler said.
While the schools celebrate Mass at their own locations, Kessler said the Rainbow Mass shows that the students are part of a larger community.
“Sometimes it’s hard for people to understand how far reaching the Diocese is,” he said.
Kessler said the Diocese will be planning the next Rainbow Mass soon, and that this year’s service had good participation with a little bit of a bigger crowd.
“It was good to see the kids smile and have a good time,” he said. “This one was special because of how the last few years have been.”
