All 17 schools within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro gathered together on Wednesday at the Sportscenter for Rainbow Mass — the first one in four years due to COVID-19.

Founded in the 1980s under Bishop John McRaith, the Mass is an opportunity for all of the students across the Diocese, covering all of western Kentucky, to come together and celebrate the liturgy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.