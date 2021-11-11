Human trafficking is not black and white.
That is one of the first things Amy Nace-DeGonda, assistant program director for the Bakhita Empowerment Initiative, told attendees of the Human Trafficking 101 presentation that was presented by the Diocese of Owensboro on Wednesday at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
Nace-DeGonda said human trafficking is nuanced and can be an “incredibly confusing subject.”
She told attendees that there are two main forms of human trafficking that are recognized in the U.S.: sex and labor. Sex trafficking deals with a commercial sex act that is completed for anything of value to or received by a person. That can mean housing, money, food or drugs. Labor trafficking is when an individual is under the control of a debtor, or as a condition of servitude. Typically this occurs when a person is being held by another person, or groups of people, to perform some sort of forced labor act.
For trafficking to be considered, Nace-DeGonda said, there has to be a method of control used: force, fraud or coercion.
“However, there is one exception,” she said. “In the state of Kentucky, if you are under the age of 18 and you are found to be involved in performing any type of commercial sex act, we don’t have to prove force, fraud or coercion.”
Kentucky, she said, does not recognize the term “child prostitute,” because if a child is found to be in a human trafficking position, they have been taken advantage of or are there for a specific reason.
Heidi Reyes, a Bakhita Empowerment Initiative caseworker who has been assigned to Owensboro, said most cases she has dealt with thus far involve labor exploitation.
In those instances, an individual might be an illegal immigrant and they’re fearful of what confronting their abuser would mean for them and their family.
She said hearing individuals in this situation describe their experience is “eye-opening,” because average laypeople may not know the full extent of what human trafficking can do to an individual mentally and physically.
The Bakhita Empowerment Initiative was established 13 years ago, and it provides direct services and case management to survivors of human trafficking. It also educates the community about human trafficking and works to help identify those who are currently being forced or coerced into exploitation of sex and labor.
The initiative is connected with Catholic Charities of Louisville, Inc. and was developed because about 15 years ago when an individual who was being exploited sought help with the organization. Realizing there weren’t services readily available to assist that individual, CCL decided to create the BEI, Nace-DeGonda said.
Between January 2016 and December 2019, the BEI provided direct services to 108 program participants, of which 13 were minors, 82% were female, 34% were from a foreign nation and about 67% were involved in sex trafficking. The average length of time a program participant received services from the BEI was almost one year, according to cclou.org.
Reyes has been set up in an office at the Diocese of Owensboro since May. She is organizing another presentation that will go into more depth about the services the BEI provides and how to help individuals who are suspected of being trafficked.
That program will be Feb. 8 on Brescia University’s campus, and Reyes said more details will be forthcoming.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
