Amanda Owen, executive director for Puzzle Pieces in Owensboro said that while March is “Disability Awareness Month,” advocacy for those with disabilities is a year-round effort.
Puzzle Pieces is a nonprofit organization that opened in 2012 to support individuals with intellectual disabilities.
Owen said it is important to advocate for disability awareness and education every day of the year, not just on certain days or months.
“For me as an advocate, what we do at Puzzle Pieces, I feel like we advocate and make people aware every day of the (year), no matter what month it is, so … it’s hard for me to advocate and make this month different than any other month,” she said. “We’re always advocating, we’re always celebrating, we’re always providing education.”
Advocating for those with disabilities, Owen said, is about providing regular education and information related to disability awareness.
Providing education to the community, she said, allows others to “take that knowledge to be better, to be more of an inclusive community. I think that’s all of our goals in advocacy.”
Some of the ways Puzzle Pieces attempts to provide regular educational opportunities for disability awareness, according to Owen, is through the organization’s social media pages.
Every Tuesday, she said, the organization uploads an educational post of some sort to its page.
“This past Tuesday, we uploaded something that was talking about, just because someone’s nonverbal or doesn’t use verbal communication, doesn’t mean that they can’t hear or that there’s no other ways to communicate,” she said. “We just naturally build that into what we do and how we present on social media, more so than we do in creating an event.”
Puzzle Pieces, along with Independence Bank, Team Karlie, Green River Area Down Syndrome Association and Dream Riders, traditionally host the Color Blast 5K in March in honor of Disability Awareness Month, Owen said.
This year, however, because of COVID-19, the event was postponed until August.
The event, which has been held in Owensboro annually since 2013, was founded to collaborate with other community organizations and help raise funds, spread awareness and celebrate those with disabilities, according to Owen.
The race is set for Aug. 28 this year and will begin and end in Moreland Park.
Funds raised from the event are divided among the four host organizations with a percentage given to WHAS Crusade for Children, which provides grants to organizations that support individuals with special needs.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
