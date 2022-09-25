Law enforcement and emergency response agencies will have their disaster plans put to the test Wednesday at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, where Daviess County Emergency Management will be holding a mass-casualty drill.
The exercise will simulate a plane crash, with a bus provided by Daviess County Public Schools being used instead of an aircraft. The drill is designed for first responders to practice everything from providing medical care in large numbers to handling fatalities and dealing with the public.
EMA planner Denise Bell said about 85 people have volunteered as actors and actresses to play the “victims” involved in the crash.
Volunteers will show up around 7:45 a.m. to put on makeup and get in position, Bell said. The emergency call will be placed around 9 a.m., at which point first responders from around the county — including Owensboro police and fire departments, the county sheriff’s department, the ambulance service and air evacuation — will go into action.
Injured victims will be transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, which is also part of the drill, said Bell.
With Allegiant Airlines on hiatus until October 6 and the airport closed on Wednesday, the three-hour-plus drill can take place there. In past years, the mass-casualty exercise has happened in areas such as behind the Sportscenter.
When the Daviess EMA held the drill in 2018, officials complained in the debriefing about difficulties various agencies had communicating with each other.
“We did see some areas where we could improve,” former Daviess EMA planner Vicky Connor, who retired in April, said in July 2018 following the drill. “Communication is always a problem, and you heard some of the same communication problems we’ve had for years.”
