Law enforcement and emergency response agencies will have their disaster plans put to the test Wednesday at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, where Daviess County Emergency Management will be holding a mass-casualty drill.

The exercise will simulate a plane crash, with a bus provided by Daviess County Public Schools being used instead of an aircraft. The drill is designed for first responders to practice everything from providing medical care in large numbers to handling fatalities and dealing with the public.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.