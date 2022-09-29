An alarm sounded over the Owensboro police scanner just before 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, with an automated voice barking orders at all emergency agencies: “Respond to Alert 3 at 2200 Airport Rd.”
Minutes later, two fire trucks pulled into the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, with firefighters deploying to an accident scene to tend to dozens of bodies strewn across the runway.
“Help me! Help me!” one woman cried out, waving her hands at the first responders.
About 10 minutes later, an ambulance arrived on the scene as life-flight helicopters hovered overhead.
“If you’re able to walk, walk to the black and red firetruck,” an officer shouted. Dozens of people got up and slowly shuffled away from the accident scene while first responders carried others away on stretchers.
By 9:45 a.m., firetrucks, three ambulances, a Red Cross disaster-relief van and a school bus to transport people to the hospital were all at OWB. Emergency relief workers wrapped caution tape around the scene to keep people from straying into the area.
Luckily for all involved, Wednesday’s chaotic display at OWB was not a real life-or-death scenario, but simply a drill involving all of the area’s emergency first responders. The dozens of people strewn on the runway were volunteers playing injured people in a simulated aircraft accident, with a bus taking the place of an airplane.
OWB conducts the drill every three years, as per Federal Aviation Administration requirements.
Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith said such drills are vital to keep his department and other emergency agencies prepared for a worst-case situation.
“What the drill helps us with is triaging the patients,” Smith said Wednesday. “It teaches us triage techniques — being able to identify the ones that need to be transported first, second and third and so forth.”
In previous emergency drills from years ago, emergency agencies reported having trouble communicating with each other. Smith said Daviess County is “on the cusp” of solving its communication issues.
“The county has just upgraded [its emergency communication system,” he said, referencing the $6.46 million project to replace the county’s outdated VHF system. “It isn’t into full effect yet. We have portions of it and are hoping to test that today, as well, as we go through this drill. That will give us more insight on that.”
While Wednesday’s scenario was a drill, first responders have had to deal with similar situations in the past — albeit on a smaller scale. In May, for example, a single-engine plane with three people onboard crashed on takeoff, requiring one passenger to be hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
OWB Director Tristan Durbin said drills such as the one Wednesday help prepare the area’s first responders for events like May’s crash.
“We think everyone responded well [to the May crash], and those are the things we practice at events like this,” Durbin said.
Wednesday’s drill was coordinated by the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency.
