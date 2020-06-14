For more than 30 years, Disaster Team Inc. has been cleaning up from fires, floods, tornadoes, crime scenes, suicides and a lot more.
So, when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, it only seemed right for the company to begin cleaning buildings where cases had been reported.
“This is the first time we’ve had to deal with a virus,” Landon Camp, the company’s estimator, said last week. “But we got so many calls from businesses that we looked at how to protect ourselves. Then, we called companies we’re familiar with in other states to see how they were dealing with it.”
He said, “So far, we’ve cleaned five buildings. But I’ve given quotes on prices to about 15.”
Camp said, “Our people wear full-face respirators, Tyvek suits — hazmat suits — and latex gloves.”
He said, “We go in and clean the surfaces that people touch — the door knobs, counter tops and handles. Then, we fog with a ULV (ultra low volume) fog solution that kills the COVID virus. It’s food grade safe, so you don’t have to move food.”
Camp said, “We’ve cleaned a 30,000 square foot building in two hours.”
He said, “When the chemical we use touches the virus, it kills it on contact. It looks like smoke and it seeps into all the spaces.”
Camp said, “We’re usually slower at this time of year. But we’ve been a lot busier than normal for the last two months.”
He said the company’s normal work of cleaning up after floods and fires hasn’t slowed down either.
“With so many people spending so much time at home, we’ve started seeing toilets overflowing and there have been several fires,” Camp said. “We’ve had to bring in more people because of all the extra work.”
The temps who have been brought in don’t work with the coronavirus.
“We use our employees for that,” Camp said. “People see that as dangerous work.”
The company’s employees have been trained to safely do the work, he said.
