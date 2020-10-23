More than 1,700 families owe Owensboro Municipal Utilities $1.5 million in past due accounts.
That’s an average of $804.
And some customers now owe more than $1,200.
On Nov. 6, the moratorium that Gov. Andy Beshear imposed on disconnecting those with past due accounts comes to an end.
But Kevin Frizzell, OMU’s general manager, told his board Thursday that a plan has been worked out to help people catch up.
Rather than requiring them to pay all of the past due money at one time, OMU will allow the customers to pay in monthly installments.
Those owing less than $400 will pay the amount owed in six monthly installments.
Those with an average of $804 past due will have 12 months.
And those owing $1,200 or more will have 15 months to catch up.
There are several families in that category, Frizzell said.
They’ll have to pay their normal monthly bills in addition to the past due amounts each month, he said.
Late fees on bills have been waived through Dec. 31.
Frizzell said OMU will send past-due customers a letter telling them how much they’ll be paying monthly to catch up.
“We will work to help them get current,” he said.
Commercial customers who have past-due accounts will pay six monthly installments to catch up.
“We’re moving back to a normal situation,” Frizzell said.
He anticipates that a lot of people will need to come to OMU to talk about their bills.
So, the lobby will reopen to customers starting on Dec. 1.
All the COVID rules will remain in place with masks required and a limited number of people allowed into the lobby at one time, Frizzell said.
The problem of past-due utility accounts is national.
The Washington Post reported earlier this month that “roughly 179 million Americans (are) at risk of losing service even as the economy continues sputtering, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association, which is tracking the moratoria.”
The story said, “Electric and gas debts alone threaten to reach or exceed $24.3 billion by the end of the year, according to a new NEADA analysis, based on roughly two dozen states’ regulatory filings.
“In some cases, the delinquencies appear to be severe. In Indiana, for example, more than 112,000 households are behind 120 days or more on their power bills. The debt, totaling millions of dollars, is four times greater than the arrears accrued during the same period in 2019, the data shows.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.