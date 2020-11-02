When Bob Wetzel was 63 years old, he discovered a hidden talent.
He could paint on canvas.
And fences in the backyard.
And shed doors.
And rocks.
Pretty much anything that will accept acrylic paint.
“I’ve always liked art, even when I was a little kid,” Wetzel said.
He had several friends who dabbled in art. They dared him to pick up a brush.
“I tried. The first few attempts were garbage, and they said so,” Wetzel said.
But he never quit.
One day, the image of late actor Heath Ledger came to Wetzel’s mind. Ledger played the Joker in the Batman film “The Dark Knight.”
Wetzel was pleased with his sketch of the Joker and tried painting the image. It turned out better than he expected.
His art buddies agreed it was a solid piece of art.
“That’s what started me on my painting,” Wetzel said.
Although he’s only five years into his artistic career, Wetzel recently earned a Best of Show award at Henderson’s Casting Shadows art exhibit. His winning piece was the simple image of a WWI British camping stove.
In the early days, he failed a lot, but, as life teaches, mistakes and missteps lead to progress and success.
During the past five years, Wetzel has completed at least 500 paintings and sold about 100.
Wetzel, who works full time at Owensboro Regional Recovery, has a canvas on his easel all the time.
While some artists take weeks or even months to complete a piece, Wetzel takes an average of about three hours for portraits and landscapes. Abstracts take longer — up to a month.
Artistry doesn’t run in his genes.
“I don’t know where this came from,” Wetzel said. “I’m grateful that I am able to create something that is palatable to people.”
Art provides a sense of accomplishment. Wetzel takes great pride in knowing his art hangs on many walls around the region.
Painting fulfills him. He compares it to eating at the point of starvation.
Also, painting fills his soul with peace in ways few activities can.
“Nothing else matters at that time,” he said. “There could be an earthquake, but it doesn’t matter.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
