The Owensboro-Daviess County 911 dispatch center is changing some of its job descriptions in an effort to attract more employees.
Last week, Owensboro city commissioners held first reading of an ordinance to eliminate three full-time telcommunicator positions in dispatch and create three full-time call taker positions.
No jobs are being eliminated, as the telecommunicator positions are already vacant, city-county 911 Director Paul Nave said.
While telecommunicators and call takers do most of the same tasks, such as dispatching emergency calls, telecommunicators have to attend the state’s law enforcement academy for dispatchers in Frankfort. The training lasts four weeks.
Nave said call takers can be trained in-house. In the past, some dispatch candidates have declined positions because they did not want to go to the academy.
“It’s has been a concern for some people,” Nave said last week.
Call takers can do most of the jobs of telecommunicators except monitor special law enforcement and responder radio channels.
“Our goal is to fill the slots available,” Nave said. “We hope this will help with the concerns we have and keep things going in a positive direction for us.”
The law enforcement and emergency responder channels are monitored continuously, but there will be enough telecommunicators on staff to manage those channels, Nave said.
The hope, Nave said, is that people who were discouraged from applying by the training requirement will be interested in call taker positions.
“They can get in and start doing the job,” Nave said, and those who later become interested in being telecommunicators can go to the academy for training.
The dispatch center is looking for more staff members.
“We are in a constant hiring phase,” Nave said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.