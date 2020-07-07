The Owensboro-Daviess County 911 board has received a state grant to install new, needed equipment in the dispatch center.
Center director Paul Nave said Monday officials were notified last week they’d received a $113,000 grant from the Kentucky Emergency Services Board. The city and county have to put up $12,000 in matching funds.
“With the new CAD (system), we are running out of real estate,” Nave said.
The new Computer Aided Dispatch system being installed at dispatch requires dispatchers to monitor eight computer screens at their stations.
Nave said the new dispatch equipment will create more space for screens at the stations.
“It will not eradicate all the issues with real estate, but it will improve it,” Nave said.
Currently, dispatchers have to move around to monitor all of their screens. With the new equipment, “they can see all of the screens in one location” without moving, Nave said.
“We currently operate off five (screens per station) and we’re going to have eight screens per station,” Nave said.
The current dispatch consoles “are going on 11 years old,” Nave said. The new equipment “is more conducive for 911 operations to function.”
“The technology is just changing dramatically,” Nave said. “With the technology and applications we have to have to facilitate a 911 call and triage it, we’ve just run out of real estate.”
While the dispatchers will have eight screens, Nave said the prime functions will be on just a few screens. The other screens are for extra applications, Nave said.
The vendor has already been selected, and officials had intended to go on with the upgrades if they didn’t receive the grant, Nave said.
“We’ll have a kickoff meeting in August with the vendor,” Nave said. The goal is “to start the transition in December (or) January.”
While the work is underway, some dispatchers will have to work out of the backup dispatch center at the Daviess County Courthouse.
Nave said some of the dispatch consoles scheduled to be replaced at the main dispatch center at OPD will replace older equipment in the backup center.
By transferring the current equipment to the backup center “we are not wasting taxpayer dollars,” Nave said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.