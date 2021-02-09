Dispatch system will make emergency response faster, officials say

A new dispatch system at the Owensboro Fire Department’s Ninth Street station is expected to reduce the time it takes firefighters to respond to an emergency.
While the system is currently only at OFD’s Station One on Ninth Street, plans are to eventually have all of the city’s five fire departments connected. City-County 911 Director Paul Nave said the possibility also exists of installing the system at the two Daviess County Fire Department stations.
Station One has installed equipment that uses the Phoenix G2 Fire Station Alerting System, which uses the internet to alert firefighters to a call for service.
Previously, Station One used a radio system that sent out alert tones and information from the 911 dispatcher. All other stations except Station One use the radio system, where a series of tones first sound, then a computerized voice announces the type of call and the address.
Engineer Chris York of OFD said the new system will alert firefighters at the station immediately after a dispatcher enters information about a call into the computer-aided dispatch system. An alert will be sounded at the fire station, and the call type, address of the call and the nearest cross street will appear on monitors.
“That makes the dispatches ... anywhere from eight to 15 seconds quicker than if they did it strictly over the radio,” York said.
Nave said the alert tones will sound at Station One through the new system rather than over the radio. When a dispatcher enters the information into the system, “within a millisecond, the station is alerted,” he said.
“If it takes the tones 20 seconds to go out (over the radio) ... that’s 20 seconds we could shave off the time,” Nave said.
The system has additional features such as a nighttime alert that starts at a lower volume and increases, while LED speakers gradually begin glowing. York said that replaces the current system where a loud alert jars firefighters awake.
The loud nighttime alert “creates health issues and can cause heart attacks,” York said.
The lights from the new system will also create a pathway for firefighters to follow to the vehicle bay.
Additional features include a medical alert button in the station’s weight room to alert other firefighters if a staff member in the room has a medical emergency, and a button to alert firefighters if there’s a security issue at the department’s front door, York said.
The plan is for those alert buttons to eventually be connected to 911 dispatch as well, he said.
The idea for installing the medical alert in the weight room came from a fire department in another part of the country.
“A gentleman had a heart attack and pushed the button, and he is still working today,” York said.
Plans are in place to equip the other city fire stations with the system. “In the two-year plan, we’ll also have (the system) at our training grounds and drill tower,” York said.
Nave said the county’s new airport station is wired to where the same system could be installed if the county wants the system in the future.
“It’s on my radar to work with at least the paid crew stations,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
