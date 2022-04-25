Owensboro’s Green River Distilling Co. is teaming with the Ohio River Foundation to help protect the Ohio River watershed, which provides drinking water for 5 million people.

Owensboro’s water comes from wells, not the river.

And so does the water that Green River uses to make its bourbon and rye.

In the announcement of the partnership, Simon Burch, Green River’s chief executive officer, said, “As proud residents of Owensboro, we have a duty to not only care for the environment in our community, but to help protect the watershed that has played such a pivotal role in bourbon production in this region.”

The partnership is part of the company’s “Green River Cares” initiative.

In addition to supporting the Ohio River Foundation with donations, the distillery said it will participate in regular volunteer efforts to keep the watershed clean.

Green River’s environmental efforts include sharing spent grain with farmers, adding solar panels to power all of its rickhouses and planting a 20,000-square-foot wildflower habitat and garden to support bees and other wildlife.

Jacob Call, the company’s master distiller, said, “One of the most important ingredients in any bourbon or spirit, including ours, is quality water. The sources and treatment vary widely, but water is involved in almost every stage of the distillation process, from mashing to distilling to bottling.”

Rich Cogen, ORF executive director, said, “This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act. As a company right on the banks of the Ohio River, they chose a great way to commemorate that landmark initiative and illustrate their continued commitment to protecting the watershed.”

The organization works to improve the water quality of the Ohio River and all waters in its 11-state watershed, according to its website.

Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com