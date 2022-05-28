The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval Thursday to provide $1 million in tax incentives for The Kentucky Whiskey Co. LLC — an Owensboro-based start-up — if it builds a distillery in Ohio County.

The company’s application says the proposed distillery would sell “newly filled barrels of whiskey to other distilleries.”

It said it is considering buying land, building a distillery and warehouses in Ohio County.

The address is listed as Beaver Dam.

The application says Kentucky Whiskey would spend about $800,000 on land, $2.14 million on buildings, $14.68 million on equipment and $55,000 in other start-up costs for a total of $17.685 million.

It says the company would start with 25 employees and grow to 30 over a 15-year-period.

The average pay, including benefits, would be $31.25 an hour, the application says.

Ohio County has a workforce of 8,877 people, state records show, and had an unemployment rate of 4.4% in April.

Ohio Judge-Executive David Johnston said county officials have been talking with the Kentucky Whiskey owners for at least six months.

“I’m for anything that will bring good jobs to Ohio County,” he said. “This is finally getting closer to fruition.”

Johnston said the county already has warehouses to age the whiskey.

This will be the first legal distillery in the county, he said.

But like much of the country, Ohio County had its share of moonshiners during Prohibition.

“That was before my time,” Johnston said. “But I know it existed.”

Sales of alcoholic beverages are illegal in rural Ohio County.

But both Beaver Dam and Hartford voted to approve sales a few years ago.

The Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverages says that as long as distilleries don’t sell directly to the public, they can make whiskey in dry areas.

The Kentucky Distillers Association’s website says, “Kentucky now boasts 70 companies that operate 86 distilleries throughout the Commonwealth. And there are plenty more on the way.”

Kentucky Whiskey Co. would be the fifth distillery in the region.

Muhlenberg and Daviess counties each have two.

There’s The Bard Distillery in Graham, Coal Pick Distillery in Paradise and Green River Distilling Co. and Glenmore Distillery, both in Owensboro.

But Glenmore isn’t making whiskey at this time.

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s website says Kentucky Whiskey was organized in February.

Marty Jacobs, the attorney who is listed as the registered agent for The Kentucky Whiskey Co. LLC, didn’t return a phone call seeking more information about the project.

