Matthew Constant, the former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent charged with child sexual solicitation charges, was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Daviess District Court.
But the former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent’s arraignment was postponed until next week, so a special judge can be assigned to handle the case.
Constant, 51, was charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor (child over age 12) and tampering with physical evidence. Both offenses are class D felonies. Constant was arrested Thursday after an investigation by the Kentucky State Police.
Daviess County Attorney John Burlew said the arraignment was postponed after District Judge Shannon Meyer recused herself from the case.
Burlew said the district judges are seeking a special judge for the hearing, because Constant is a well-known figure locally.
“I don’t know him, and I don’t know if anyone in the office knows him,” Burlew said. “We don’t have any intention of getting out” and recusing from the case, Burlew said.
The county attorney’s office opposed a reduction in bond.
Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said Constant’s bond is still set at $35,000 full-cash.
Constant was still incarcerated in the jail as of Friday afternoon.
A new arraignment date was set for Wednesday, Aug. 2.
The Owensboro Board of Education suspended Constant in May, after allegations of a relationship between Constant and a student of unknown age were made. The board terminated Constant’s contract last month.
After the arraignment, a decision will be made at a future hearing about whether or not the case will be sent to the Daviess Grand Jury for possible indictment.
