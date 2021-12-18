The district is likely to continue seeing high, steady rates of COVID-19 spread, according to Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton.
The district has continued seeing steady rates of COVID-19 spread throughout the past several weeks, ranging between 400 to more than 500 new cases per report from the GRDHD for three-to-four day periods.
While new cases have seen some small fluctuations since the end of November, rates of spread have still remained high, according to Horton.
“Our rates have remained steady and high this week,” he said. “It is possible that we could see them start declining some, but I think it is more likely that we will continue to see high incidence rates for a while.”
Friday, GRDHD reported a total of 455 new cases between Dec. 14-16 in the seven-county district, an increase from Tuesday’s report of 410.
The district’s average number of new daily cases, however, was reported as 123.9 Friday, slightly decreased from Tuesday’s report of 124.3.
Incidence rates by county, however, have increased some since Tuesday with six of the seven counties remaining an area of high transmission with an incidence rate of 25 or more new cases on average per day for a population of 100,000.
Tuesday’s report showed Daviess County with an incidence rate of 50.38. That rate, as of Friday, is now 56.15 new cases per day.
Owensboro Health is also experiencing another increase in COVID-19 patients within its facilities in Owensboro, Greenville and Leitchfield.
Tuesday morning, OH Regional Hospital reported a total number of 52 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
The highest number of COVID-19 patients it has ever seen was 69 on Sept. 21 this year.
“Covid-19 hospitalizations have been steadily rising for the last month,” OH said in a statement Thursday night. “As we spend more time around others this holiday season, make sure you’re protected.”
Of the 52 patients housed at OHRH with COVID-19, nine were in critical care.
Since April 19, the hospital has seen a total o 928 COVID-19 patients, 74.25% of which were unvaccinated.
The report added that 242 of those patients were admitted to the critical care unit, 78.1% of whom were unvaccinated.
And there were 155 intubated, 79.35% of whom were unvaccinated.
There have been a total of 145 COVID-19 related deaths at the hospital, 80.1% of whom were not vaccinated.
GRDHD and OH continue to recommend vaccinations, masking, social distancing and frequent hand-washing to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
To schedule a vaccine appointment, visit OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
Vaccines are available to anyone ages 5 and older, with 5-11-year-olds receiving a smaller dose than those ages 12 and older.
Anyone ages 18 and older who has been fully vaccinated for at least six months with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is eligible for a booster. Anyone ages 18 or older who has been vaccinated at least two months by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is also eligible for a booster dose.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
