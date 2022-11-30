The Green River District Health Department recorded 211 COVID-19 infections within the seven-county reporting area last week, an average of 30.1 new cases daily.
Most of the new cases were in Daviess County. Daviess had 112 new COVID infections. Henderson County had 39 cases, Hancock County had 17 cases, McLean County had 13 cases, Ohio County had nine cases and Webster County had eight new cases, the health department reported.
Ohio, Union and Webster counties each had one resident die of COVID last week, the health department reported.
The region is still considered "green" for community spread, according to the state's COVID website, kycovid19.ky.gov.
The health department recommends people get their COVID-19 vaccination or booster shots and to also get a influenza vaccination.
