By the Messenger-Inquirer
On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 686 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 — a decrease of 255 cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County also experienced a decrease, with 287 new cases this week compared to last week’s 397, while Hancock County dropped to 32 new cases and McLean County rose to 28 new cases.
Ohio County reported 55 new cases, a decrease of 49.
Four COVID-19-related deaths were recorded in the district, with two in Daviess County and one in Hancock County.
For the reporting period, the district averaged 98 new cases a day.
Daviess, Hancock and Ohio counties are classified as having high COVID-19 community levels, while McLean County is classified as having medium community levels.
